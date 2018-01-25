Police Chief of Armenia briefs President Sargsyan on works done in 2017 and activities outlined for 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. During the working meeting with the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sragsyan, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan reported on the implementation of the operational and service activities of the Police, programs, law enforcement activities in 2017, activities planned for 2018, as well as the implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the Police Chief reported on the operational situation in the republic, the main trends in crime, the state of disclosure of crimes, investigative work and measures taken to uphold the law within the Police.

The results of the implementation of a number of programs implemented by the police were presented to the President of Armenia. The results of the police reform for 2015-2017 were also presented.