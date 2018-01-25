Japan International Cooperation Agency’s programs to be continuous in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on January 25 met with President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Shinichi Kitaoka on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting the process and directions of JICA programs being implemented in Armenia, as well as issues relating to deepening the cooperation opportunities were discussed.

PM Karapetyan said the Armenian side is interested in expanding the cooperation with JICA and is ready to take the necessary steps to implement mutually beneficial programs and outline new cooperation directions. The PM also presented Armenia’s macroeconomic figures of 2017.

The JICA President said all the ongoing programs will be continuous. As for Armenia’s achievements and trends recorded in 2017, he considered them as quite impressive.

At the meeting an agreement was reached to conduct a feasibility study aimed at upgrading Armenia’s agriculture.

The officials attached importance to deepening the commercial ties with Japan, taking into account the existing great development potential.