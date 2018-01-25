Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-18

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 january, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 480.65 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.13 drams to 597.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 8.61 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 9.01 drams to 686.51 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 308.56 drams to 20919.07 drams. Silver price up by 3.18 drams to 265.64 drams. Platinum price up by 274.31 drams to 15700.51 drams.