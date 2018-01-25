PMs of Armenia, Netherlands agree to actively cooperate in agriculture sector  

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on January 25 met with Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte in Davos, the government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM thanked for the technical and financial assistance constantly provided by the Netherlands to ongoing reforms in Armenia, including also through international financial structures – EBRD, World Bank and IMF, as well as via the Dutch Group which Armenia is a member of.

The PM introduced his counterpart on the ongoing reforms in Armenia, the macroeconomic figures and the positive growth trends, stating that membership to the EAEU, partnership with the EU and good relations with Iran make Armenia interesting in terms of entering regional markets.

The officials touched upon the Armenia-EU relations and the opportunities provided by the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed in November 2017.

PM Karapetyan presented the reforms launched by the government in the field of agriculture, stating that here there is a great potential for mutual cooperation. “We are deeply interested in the experience and knowledge of the Netherlands, as one of the leading countries of the world in the sphere of agriculture”, the Armenian PM said.

In his turn PM Mark Rutte said the Netherlands is the second country in the world with the volumes of agricultural products, and they will be happy to share their experience in this field and to take practical steps on this direction.