President Sargsyan’s speech at PACE received positively by European MPs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) says that President Sargsyan’s speech in the assembly has received positive responses among European lawmakers.

“Today, already reflecting on the President’s speech at PACE, I can say for the record that the speech, the signals in the speech, signals addressed to the international community, his ideas on democratization of Armenia and realization of reforms in the country and the presentation of historic realities about the Nagorno Karabakh war by he Armenian leader received a positive response among European colleagues”, Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

She mentioned that there are several important emphases in the president’s speech and the subsequent answers during the Q&A.

“Naturally, first I would like to point out the fact that the president voiced from that platform that Armenia was able to succeed in various integration processes and the agreement with the EU signed on November 24 and the decision to join the EEU, essentially, are combined realities. This is also very important from the point of view that 5 years ago, when the President was again in PACE, and Armenia had decided to join the Customs Union one month earlier, from this very floor various discussions were held whether or not Armenia has changed its priorities and substituted the European path with another one. Both yesterday and on November 24 Armenia showed with the signed agreement with the EU that it has succeeded as an honest partner and was able to combine both”, she said.

She also highlighted the president’s remarks about the NK conflict in terms of his personal contribution in the self defense and survival struggle of the people of Artsakh.

“From this perspective I attach importance to the worthy response to the Azerbaijani delegate”, she said.

Hovhannisyan also pointed out the part of the president’s speech about the fight against corruption, reforms in the judicial sector, the necessity of having an independent judicial system and Armenia’s actions for it.