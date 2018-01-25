Terrorism against its own people – Artsakh Presidenial spox on Azerbaijan’s sabotage attempt

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Davit Babalyan, spokesman of the President of Artsakh, considers Azerbaijan’s January 25 reconnaissance penetration attempt in the line of contact as terrorism against its own people. He said Azerbaijan is a terrorist, Nazi state, and terrorism and Nazism do not fit within the sound logic and reason.

“A meeting was held in Krakow, the ministers discussed that it’s necessary to already work on installing mechanisms for maintenance of peace and stability, the Armenian President delivered speech in the key European platform, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk is in Artsakh who is also going to conduct a monitoring in some parts of the borders. If we approach logically, the Azerbaijan side should not have launched that sabotage since this proves the entire world that we deal with a terrorist, abnormal country”, Davit Babayan told Armenpress.

According to the official, Aliyev and the representatives of his administration received killed soldiers, broken fates, unhappy families by the failed reconnaissance penetration attempt. “What is this if not a terrorism against its own people?. Are they happy? Is Aliyev now going to say happy toasts? They neither change the military-political balance nor pursue any goal, except from one goal – to do bad to the Armenian people which is a manifestation of hatred, Fascism and terrorism”, he said.

Davit Babayan stated that the Armenian side has no losses, which, according to him, is the most important thing. “Overall, the situation in borders is calm and is being controlled by our brave soldiers of the Artsakh Defense Army”, he said.

As for the losses of the Azerbaijani army, Davit Babayan said they suffered losses, but there will hardly be any information on that. “They always hide such news since how they are going to explain the reason, with what logic and for what. A month later they will announce that one soldier died from disease, the other in a car accident, or they will not announce anything. They release money for the families of the killed soldiers, inhumane corruption schemes were set up for them from which some circles get benefits”, Davit Babayan said.

The Armed Forces of Artsakh detected a reconnaissance penetration attempt by Azerbaijani forces overnight January 25 in the defense section of a military unit in the south-eastern (Kurapatkino) direction of the line of contact. As result of preventive countermeasures the Azerbaijani special forces were pushed back. According to preliminary information, the Azerbaijani forces suffered losses.