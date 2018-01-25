Armenian Ambassador invites Tbilisi Mayor to take part in Yerevan 2800th anniversary celebrations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan had a meeting on January 25 with Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

During the meeting the sides addresses a number of cooperation directions between Yerevan and Tbilisi and expressed certainty that the relations between the two capitals should be further enhanced, the ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS.

The parties emphasized active interactions on the level of city officials.

Ambassador Sadoyan informed the Mayor that this year will mark the 2800th anniversary of establishment of Yerevan and invited Kaladze to visit the Armenian capital and participate in the upcoming celebrations.