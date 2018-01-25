Azerbaijani authorities entered themselves into deadlock – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan, after almost every serious international event, responds by provocation. This happened recently after the meeting of the Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as after the Geneva meeting (October 16, 2017), this also happened now, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“By this step Azerbaijan shows that it is not ready for constructive talks, that their leaders say something around the negotiation table, but in fact they became the victims of their own maximalist policy. They entered themselves into a deadlock”, the Vice Speaker said.

While delivering remarks at PACE, the Armenian President said the international community should help the Azerbaijani authorities to get out of the maximalist situation. According to Sharmazanov, the international community should help, but there is one truth – it’s impossible to help someone who doesn’t want it.

“Here the problem is in the brains of the Azerbaijani leadership. They became the victims of Armenophobic, racist policy. I don’t want to inflame the passions, but I will say a very clear thing. Today if you open the Azerbaijani textbooks, official websites and look at the speeches of the Hitler leaders during 30s, you will see that Goebbels, Hitler were replaced by Azerbaijani officials. Goebbels and Hitler were just addressing their calls against the Jews, today the Azerbaijani leadership makes such racist statements against Armenians”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov said the vivid evidence of this is the elimination of tens of thousands cross-stones in Julfa (Jugha).

“I am confident that the Armenian Army can maintain the balance by both diplomatic and military means. If the concerned sides want long-lasting peace in this region, Azerbaijan should be brought to the constructive field , I don’t know whether it will be by making it understand this, or by sanctions, pressures”, the Vice Speaker said.

Sharmazanov emphasized that such provocations can never affect the political will of the citizens of Artsakh and Armenia. The aspiration for freedom can never be questioned.

“All provocations cannot solve any issue. If the life of their soldier has no value for them, for us, even a small injury of our soldier is above all. The life of the citizen of Armenia and Artsakh is the most expensive value”, he said.

The Armed Forces of Artsakh detected a reconnaissance penetration attempt by Azerbaijani forces overnight January 25 in the defense section of a military unit in the south-eastern (Kurapatkino) direction of the line of contact. As result of preventive countermeasures the Azerbaijani special forces were pushed back. According to preliminary information, the Azerbaijani forces suffered losses. Details are being clarified.