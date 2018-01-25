Armen Sargsyan deserves to be President of Armenia, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan with his political and scientific biography deserves to be the President of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Parliament, told a press conference in Armenpress, commenting on the views of journalists according to which Armen Sargsyan is from outside and is not a party member.

“What does it mean from “outside”, he is not from abroad. He is Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom. He is a diplomat of the Republic of Armenia, he has been appointed by the decree of the Armenian President. Armen Sargsyan is one of the unique figures who has been appointed to the same post by the three Presidents of Armenia. As for the expression “not being a party member”, sorry, but you didn’t read the Constitution. It is clearly stated there that the fourth President of Armenia should not be a party member. How we can nominate a member of the Republican or other party. There are criteria in the Constitution, and the president should be in accordance with it”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.

Sharmazanov considers unacceptable the views that in the recent period the leadership presents candidates for this or that position outside of the system.

“What does it mean whether he is in the system or not. I don’t understand this. Karen Karapetyan has been deputy minister of energy, Mayor of Yerevan. If he is not a member of our team, in this case who is a member of our team? I don’t understand such opinions”, Sharmazanov said.

The Republican Party of Armenia nominated the candidacy of Armen Sargsyan, Ambassador to the UK, former PM, for the post of the President of Armenia.