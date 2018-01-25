Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

One Armenian injured in Turkish military operations in Syria’s Afrin


YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. A bomb had fallen on the house of an Armenian during the Turkish military operations in the Syrian city of Afrin as a result of which one Armenian has been injured, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

The Turkish armed forces launched military operations, called Olive Branch, against the Kurds in Syria’s Afrin on January 20.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration