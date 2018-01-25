Government to continue subsidizing diesel fuel tariff for farmers

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. The government analyzed the situation in the diesel fuel market and is preparing a subsidy program, Agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan told reporters after today’s government session, adding that the government will continue subsidizing the tariff according to the instruction of the President, reports Armenpress.

“How will be the mechanism, the amount, we will discuss them and will present”, the minister said.

He said everything will be done to keep the previous price of the diesel fuel, 380 AMD, but it’s necessary to wait for the stabilization of the market and how much resources the state will be able to allocate.