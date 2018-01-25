Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Armenia-based ML Mining vows 3 billion investment


YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bid of ML Mining for being granted import tax privileges for equipment and raw material within the framework of an investment program.

Deputy minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan said the company is engaged in mining.

“The company has already invested 1 billion drams. Another 2 billion is planned to be invested by 2020”, he said.




