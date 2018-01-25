The Fall singer Mark Smith dies aged 60

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. British musician, singer of Manchester post-punk band The Fall, Mark Smith, has passed away at the age of 60, BBC reports.

Pam Van Damned, the band's manager, said he died at home on Wednesday morning and a more detailed statement would follow "in the next few days".

Born into a working-class family in Broughton, Salford, Smith grew up in Prestwich, and worked first in a meat factory and then as a shipping clerk on the Manchester docks.