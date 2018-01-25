Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

The Fall singer Mark Smith dies aged 60


YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. British musician, singer of Manchester post-punk band The Fall, Mark Smith, has passed away at the age of 60, BBC reports.

Pam Van Damned, the band's manager, said he died at home on Wednesday morning and a more detailed statement would follow "in the next few days".

Born into a working-class family in Broughton, Salford, Smith grew up in Prestwich, and worked first in a meat factory and then as a shipping clerk on the Manchester docks.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration