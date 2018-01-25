By reconnaissance penetration attempt Baku tries to compensate failures in diplomacy – Armenian MFA spox

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. The reconnaissance penetration attempt initiated by Azerbaijan in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact overnight January 25 aims at deviating the international community’s attention from the human rights abuses in that country, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter, reports Armenpress.

“Baku is trying to compensate its failures in diplomacy and international platform, distract the attention from violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan by organizing provocations in the line of contact. It will not succeed!”, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

The Armed Forces of Artsakh detected a reconnaissance penetration attempt by Azerbaijani forces overnight January 25 in the defense section of a military unit in the south-eastern (Kurapatkino) direction of the line of contact. The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that as result of preventive countermeasures the Azerbaijani special forces were pushed back. According to preliminary information, the Azerbaijani forces suffered losses. Details are being clarified.