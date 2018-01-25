Government approves bill on Security Council

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on Formation and Activity of the Security Council, reports Armenpress.

The Security Council will be chaired by the Armenian Prime Minister.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said according to the Part 2 of the Article 155th of the Constitution, the Security Council defines the main directions of the defense policy. “The members of the Security Council will be the Prime Minister, the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Deputy PMs, the Secretary of the Security Council, the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Director of the National Security Service, the Police Chief and the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces”, the minister said.

He added that by the proposal of the PM the Security Council can discuss issues relating to the country’s security, territorial integrity and immunity of borders. The powers of the Security Council are set by this law and the law on Defense.

The Security Council will adopt decisions on the main directions of the defense policy.

The minister informed that the Security Council staff will be a public service, but in separate cases experts can also be invited.

As a result of the Constitutional changes, the National Security Council has been renamed into a Security Council.