Armenian PM meets Estonian counterpart in Davos

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Estonia’s Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in Davos, the government told Armenpress.

The two PMs discussed the current global economic development trends, in this context attaching importance to the role of e-governance and information technologies, as well as the works on digitization path.

The Estonian PM presented his country’s rich experience in this field, stating that Estonia has passed quite a long path on this direction, and they are happy to share their experience.

“We plan to implement quite great programs in this sphere, we are interested in your experience and in expanding the cooperation, as well as exchanging the best experience in the field”, the Armenian PM said.

The officials also touched upon the Armenia-EU cooperation and the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. In this regard the Armenian PM thanked his Estonian counterpart for his country’s support to Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan introduced Armenia’s economic development trends and current macroeconomic figures, stating that the Armenian government is determined to continue the initiated reforms in a number of fields, and the business and investment environment can be interesting for the Estonian businessmen.