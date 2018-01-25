Erdogan, Trump discuss military operations in Syria’s Afrin over phone

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump over the ongoing military operations in Syria’s Afrin district, Anadolu reports.

Erdogan told Trump that by the Olive Branch operations Turkey uses its “right to self-defense under the international law”.

The Turkish president urged the US not to supply weapons to the Kurdish forces in Syria within the frames of the fight against terrorism.

The two presidents expressed confidence to continue the bilateral cooperation.

Earlier Erdogan held phone talks with the French and Russian counterparts over the aforementioned topic.

The Turkish military launched military operations against the Kurds of Syria’s Afrin on January 20.