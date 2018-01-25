Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

Stepantsminda-Lars road open for passenger vehicles only


YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian ministry of infrastructure notified the Armenian ministry of transportation, communication and IT that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for light passenger vehicles only as of 10:00.

The road is closed for cargo trucks.




