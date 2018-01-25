Baroness Caroline Cox addresses video message praising Armen Sargsyan’s nomination for president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the UK’s House of Lords, has addressed a video message welcoming the nomination of Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK Armen Sargsyan as the presidential candidate by the Republican Party.

In the message, she said she will be delighted to see Armen Sargsyan in the post of president of Armenia.

"I just heard the excellent news that the present Ambassador of Armenia to UK Armen Sargsyan has been invited to stand for the presidency of the Republic of Armenia. I am absolutely delighted, I've known Mr. Sargsyan for many many years, since he was Prime Minister of Armenia, he has been three times the Ambassador of Armenia in the United Kingdom. So he brings wonderful knowledge and experience to offer, in terms of his diplomatic skills and his many many other areas of expertise and relationships", she said.