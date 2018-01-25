Artsakh military stops recon-penetration attempt in line of contact, inflicts losses to Azeri special forces

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Artsakh detected a reconnaissance penetration attempt by Azerbaijani forces overnight January 25 in the defense section of a military unit in the south-eastern (Kurapatkino) direction of the line of contact.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that as result of preventive countermeasures the Azerbaijani special forces were pushed back.

According to preliminary information, the Azerbaijani forces suffered losses. Details are being clarified.