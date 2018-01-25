Armen Sargsyan’s reputation and knowledge will be very useful in relations with Diaspora – AGBU president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Berge Setrakian, president of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) has expressed his opinion on the Republican Party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election Armen Sargsyan.

In an interview aired on Shant TV, Setrakian highlighted the fact that Armen Sargsyan has great reputation not only in the Diaspora, but is also very well aware of its issues.

“Certainly, it is an honor for us to know him personally. Our relationship began from the 90s. His reputation, his awareness on the Diaspora’s issues will be very useful and I am sure – it will have very positive role in the Armenia-Diaspora relations”, he said.

The AGBU president noted that Armen Sargsyan is a patient man and will be able to realize his vision of strengthening and developing the Armenia-Diaspora tie.