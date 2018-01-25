Roads mostly passable in Armenia – clear ice and snowfalls reported

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said roads in the country are mainly passable as of 09:00, with clear ice reported in some parts.

Light precipitation is expected January 25-27 and overnight January 28 in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh.

Clear weather is forecast for afternoon of January 28 and January 29.

The Vardenyats Pass and the Sotk-Karvajar road are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Berd and Jermuk.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open only for passenger vehicles.