LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 january:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2218.00, copper price stood at $6949.00, lead price stood at $2608.50, nickel price stood at $12820.00, tin price stood at $20750.00, zinc price stood at $3416.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $80000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.