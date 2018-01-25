President Sargsyan meets with President of CoE Venice Commission

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, who is in France on a working visit, met with Gianni Buquicchio, President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) in Strasbourg, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Congratulating Gianni Buquicchio on his fourth re-election to the office, the President of Armenia wished him every success and went on underscore that the high reputation of this nearly thirty-year-old institution is also due to Gianni Buquicchio’s consistent efforts that led to the establishment of the Venice Commission. As Serzh Sargsyan pointed out, the ongoing close and practical dialogue with the Venice Commission has gone a long way toward deepening Armenia-CoE effective cooperation.

The sides next dwelt on the extensive work being done in Armenia to enforce the provisions envisaged by the constitutional reform and the improvement of the legal framework in the country.

The President of Armenia thanked the Commission for providing expert advice and professional assistance in the development of the new Electoral Code and other important legislative packages.

Gianni Buquicchio assured that the Venice Commission will continue to cooperate with Armenia, and they would be happy to be of service in the process of legislative reforms in Armenia.