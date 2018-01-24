Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Dunja Mijatović elected Commissioner for Human Rights of Council of Europe


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Commissioner for Human Rights of Council of Europe has been elected former OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Dunja Mijatović, ARMENPRESS reports the decision was made at the PACE with 107 against and 229 in favor.

Dunja Mijatović will assume the post on April 1, 2017.




