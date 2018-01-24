Dunja Mijatović elected Commissioner for Human Rights of Council of Europe
YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Commissioner for Human Rights of Council of Europe has been elected former OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Dunja Mijatović, ARMENPRESS reports the decision was made at the PACE with 107 against and 229 in favor.
Dunja Mijatović will assume the post on April 1, 2017.
- 21:35 Dunja Mijatović elected Commissioner for Human Rights of Council of Europe
- 20:41 It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia
- 19:47 Armenian Premier, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan discuss issues of strengthening economic relations
- 19:32 Artsakh’s President receives Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
- 19:22 Armenian Premier meets with UNDP Administrator in Davos
- 19:22 Samvel Farmanyan elected Vice Chairman of PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights
- 19:11 President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to France completed
- 19:00 Without establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence situation may change at any moment – Artsakh’s FM
- 18:16 President Serzh Sargsyan participates in ceremony of handing official souvenir to Council of Europe
- 18:13 Armenian Premier to head Security Council – Council members according to posts known
- 17:32 Armenian President urges Azerbaijani MP to calm down and not to distort facts at PACE
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-18
- 17:27 Asian Stocks - 24-01-18
- 17:22 NK conflict cannot be settled without Artsakh people – senior lawmaker
- 17:21 Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan elected EPP political group’s vice-president
- 17:12 Armenia ready to contribute to success of Council of Europe: President Sargsyan’s speech at PACE
- 17:03 It’s possible to confidently move forward by joining different integration unions – Serzh Sargsyan
- 16:52 Parliamentary administration system to contribute to development of democracy - President Sargsyan
- 16:43 President Sargsyan appreciates ECHR’s role in enhancing justice quality in Armenia
- 16:23 Armenia to declare protocols with Turkey null and void by spring - Sargsyan vows at PACE
- 16:18 Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan is investing
- 16:15 President Sargsyan says Azerbaijan’s maximalist expectations hinder NK conflict settlement
- 16:00 New deal with EU opens prospects for Armenia – President Sargsyan
- 15:58 Armenia fulfilled main commitments of democratization assumed before CoE, says President
- 15:52 It’s high time for settlement of NK conflict - Sargsyan
- 15:30 Armenia will consistently work to eradicate corruption disease, says President
- 15:12 Sargsyan thanks Council of Europe Sec. Gen. Jagland for supporting OSCE MG Co-Chair efforts
- 15:08 Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgian defense minister
- 15:06 Armenian President delivers speech in PACE – LIVE
- 14:54 Armenia reaffirms its unconditional dedication to CoE values: President Sargsyan’s working program kicks off in Strasbourg
- 14:53 “Football is more than just a game” – Arpine Hovhannisyan addresses issues of the global business in PACE
- 14:40 PM Karen Karapetyan discusses cooperation agenda with Spanish ACCIONA Company representatives
- 13:58 Almost half of world’s states to attend Francophonie summit in Yerevan – Armenian President
- 13:39 President Macron with his dynamism and youth inspires hope for development of Armenian- French ties – President Sargsyan
- 13:20 Artsakh military able to prevent any encroachment of Azerbaijan, says commander
10:49, 01.18.2018
Viewed 7230 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to sign 4-year contract with Arsenal – British media
21:13, 01.19.2018
Viewed 2757 times British periodical informs about completion of the deal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer to “Arsenal”
16:30, 01.20.2018
Viewed 2572 times Artsakh Parliament calls on international community to give legal assessment to massacres of Armenians in Baku
12:28, 01.20.2018
Viewed 2399 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to undergo medical examination in London during weekend – British media
12:42, 01.19.2018
Viewed 2293 times Armen Sargsyan is RPA’s candidate for President of Armenia: Serzh Sargsyan already had a meeting with him