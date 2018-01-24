Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

It’s snowing on some roads of Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. It’s snowing on the roads of Artik, Kotayk, Ashotsk, Dilijan, Spitak, Hrazdan, Talin, Ashtarak, Artashavan, Sevan, Aparan and Akhuryan regions by 20:00, January 24.

Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass.

Snow melting activities by sand and salt is underway.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, all interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.




