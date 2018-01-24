Armenian Premier, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan discuss issues of strengthening economic relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani in the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, opportunities and prospects of strengthening and developing bilateral economic relations were discussed. PM Barzani emphasized that they want to deepen cooperation with Armenia and foster trade and economic relations.

Karen Karapetyan also highlighted strengthening of bilateral relations, emphasizing that the Government of Armenia is ready to take practical steps for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Karen Karapetyan referred to the cooperation opportunities, touching upon the opportunities of deepening relations in various spheres, particularly in energy, tourism and trade.

The sides also discussed the prospects of opening regular Yerevan- Erbil flights.