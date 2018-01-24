Artsakh’s President receives Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on January 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.