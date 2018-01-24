Armenian Premier meets with UNDP Administrator in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Government of Armenia, the Armenian Premier thanked the UNDP representative for the establishment of the National Innovation Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia, which is a joint initiative of the Armenian Government and the UN and is the first center of this type in the world.

Achim Steiner noted that they follow the activities of the center and think that it can serve as an example for establishing similar centers in other countries. “It’s a good opportunity for spreading innovations globally. Considering that the UNDP operates in nearly 170 countries, this is also a good chance to present Armenia’s experience. I think we can figure out the spheres that are of priority importance for the Government of Armenia and where we can work jointly and assist you”, he said.

Karen Karapetyan noted that Armenia is ready to expand cooperation in various spheres. “We are open for partnership and finding new ways for solving different issues. There are numerous spheres – water resources management in rural communities, forest management and reforms underway in a number of spheres”, the Premier said.

Karen Karapetyan and Achim Steiner referred also to a range of global challenges and issues of withstanding them with joint efforts.

Commenting on the results of the meeting Karen Karapetyan said, “We are the first country where the UNDP together with the Government has established the center National Innovation Center for Sustainable Development Goals. And in July we will submit a report to the UN and will present the works done in this direction. We have offered to engage in active joint work. We present our visions on reforms, and they will present their visions”.