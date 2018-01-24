Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Samvel Farmanyan elected Vice Chairman of PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the National Assembly of Armenia Samvel Farmanyan has been elected Vice Chairman of PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

“I was elected Vice Chairman of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights receiving maximum votes among the 5 candidates by a secret voting”, ARMENPRESS reports Farmanyan posted on his Facebook page.




