President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to France completed


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with President of the Venice Commission (Democracy through Law) Gianni Buquicchio and President of the European Court of Human Rights Guido Raimondi on January 24 in the sidelines of his working visit to Strasburg to participate in the January session of the PACE.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, by this President Sargsyan’s visit to the Republic of France is over.




