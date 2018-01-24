Without establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence situation may change at any moment – Artsakh’s FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on January 24, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted that the relative calmness on the border is rather situational, as evidenced by the fact that since early January, violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side have been taking place.

In this context, Masis Mayilian positively assessed the agreement in principle to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reached in Krakow, expressing hope that the implementation of the agreements would increase the monitoring capabilities of the Office, since without the establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence the situation may change at any moment.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.