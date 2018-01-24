Armenian Premier to head Security Council – Council members according to posts known

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the new bill of the Republic of Armenia on the “Establishment and activities of the Security Council”, the Prime Minister of Armenia will head the Security Council. ARMENPRESS reports the bill will be discussed at the Government on January 25.

According to the second point of the Article 155 of the Constitution, the Security Council sets the main directions of the defense policy. The members of the Security Council will be the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Secretary of the Security Council, Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of the National Security Service, Chief of the Police and Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Until the Constitutional changes of 2015, the National Security Council (renamed Security Council) was formed by the President of the Republic who presided over it.