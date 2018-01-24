Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-01-18

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.40 drams to 480.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.03 drams to 593.22 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 8.53 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.27 drams to 677.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 4.78 drams to 20610.51 drams. Silver price down by 1.07 drams to 262.46 drams. Platinum price down by 306.76 drams to 15426.2 drams.