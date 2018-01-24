NK conflict cannot be settled without Artsakh people – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan on January 24 received member of the European Parliament, member of the EPP faction Lars Adaktusson who arrived in Armenia by the initiative and invitation of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Gaspar Karapetyan.

Welcoming the guest, Armen Ashotyan touched upon issues relating to the bilateral and multilateral parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation. He said Armenia in its foreign policy is guided by the art of smart steps aimed at avoiding dividing lines. In this context importance was attached to the role of the European vector of the Armenian foreign policy combined with the friendly and strategic allied relations with Russia.

As for the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armen Ashotyan attached importance to its quick ratification in the national parliaments. The Committee Chairman noted that although each of the national parliaments has its own priorities in the formation of political agenda, the Armenian side expects promotion of the agreement’s ratification process, and the MEPs can have their contribution to this process.

Coming to the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Ashotyan said the Artsakh movement, which will mark its 30th anniversary this year, can in no way described as geopolitical. In this regard, he added that the conflict is exclusively national based on the Artsakh people’s desire to exercise democratic values, the differences in value system with Azerbaijan and impossibility to overcome them. Ashotyan said it is expected from the MEPs to be more actively engaged in the conflict settlement process, without considering the existence of Azerbaijan’s so-called “black list” as an obstacle. In this context Ashotyan attached importance to the issue of the Artsakh people’s involvement in the conflict settlement process.

He also highlighted the role and efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs over the conflict settlement process, the maintenance of stability in the region. The officials stated that the conflict cannot be settled without the people of Artsakh.

The sides expressed readiness to further cooperate in the European parliamentary platforms.

During his visit MEP Lars Adaktusson will visit Artsakh.