Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan elected EPP political group’s vice-president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, has been elected as vice-president of the European People’s Party political group.

The election took place during the EPP political group session.

Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also serves as Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, is among the top three most voted for candidates from an overall 20.