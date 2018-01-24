Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan elected EPP political group’s vice-president


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Arpine Hovhannisyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, has been elected as vice-president of the European People’s Party political group.

The election took place during the EPP political group session.

Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also serves as Vice-Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, is among the top three most voted for candidates from an overall 20.

 




