Parliamentary administration system to contribute to development of democracy - President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Transitioning to a parliamentary administration system is the logical continuation of ongoing reforms in Armenia, President Serzh Sargsyan said in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe – during a Q&A with lawmakers.

“In our belief parliamentary administration is a more inclusive administration, a more transparent administration, and is more in line with the vision of development of democracy. I have to say that in our opinion the parliamentary administration system will contribute in the development of democracy in our country and protection of human rights”, he said.