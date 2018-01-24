President Sargsyan appreciates ECHR’s role in enhancing justice quality in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Since its accession to the Council of Europe, Armenia has heard both encouragement and criticism from its partners. Undoubtedly, both have helped Armenia’s progress, President Serzh Sargsyan said in his remarks at PACE on January 24, reports Armenpress.

“Throughout this time, we have closely cooperated with the Venice Commission, based on the expert opinion of which we refined the constitutional reforms package. In an atmosphere of mutual trust, this efficient engagement continues up to date—through a process of implementing numerous new legislative solutions under the reformed Constitution. It was best manifested in the deliberations on Armenia’s new Electoral Code, which resulted in the adoption of a transparent and inclusive process with participation of various political actors across the board”, the President said.

He stated that the new Electoral Code clearly proved its viability in the 2017 April parliamentary election, which was observed by a large number of invited observation missions, including a delegation of PACE.

The Armenian President noted that the new Electoral Code also resulted in allocation of a certain number of seats in the National Assembly exclusively for the representatives of the national minorities. “This was yet another step towards achieving governance that is more inclusive. We are currently reforming our judicial, criminal, and criminal procedure codes, as well as the Referendum Act and the Constitutional Court Act. We are well aware that only effective, independent, and free from corruption risks judiciary can safeguard the rule of law”, the President said.

He stated that in this context, Armenia appreciates the important role of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the jurisprudence of which plays an essential role in enhancing the quality of justice in Armenia.