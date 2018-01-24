Armenia to declare protocols with Turkey null and void by spring - Sargsyan vows at PACE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will soon, until spring, declare the Armenian-Turkish protocols, which were signed in Switzerland, as null and void, President Sargsyan said at PACE in response to a question from Turkey’s representative Yildirimn Tughrul Turkesh.

“We don’t understand the demand of the Turkish side on making any step. In 2008, after my election I initiated the publicizing of the Armenian-Turkish talks, and as a result meetings took place between me and the President of Turkey. The negotiations continued intensively, and we, with the participation of foreign ministers of the permanent members of the UN Security Council signed two documents in Switzerland on establishing relations between Armenia and Turkey.

It is clearly stipulated in these documents, which are result of the talks itself, that these relations must be established without pre-conditions. But unfortunately, after signing the protocols the Turkish side is always trying to push forward preconditions, and these attempts are continuing until now”, he said.

He emphasized that such an example hasn’t been seen in international practice – all conditions are negotiated until the signing of a document.

“Elementary morality requires after signing the document to implement the requirements of this document. We, after 9 years, now again hear about the necessity to take some steps from the Turkish side. Does establishing ties between countries have to be accompanies with some gestures, some concessions? The document very clearly stipulates – establish relations, then address all problems between the two countries. But the Turkish side is advancing preconditions. We can’t accept any precondition ever”, the President said.

He stressed, that yes, Turkey is a powerful state, Turkey has great potential and Armenia’s potential cannot be compared with Turkey’s, however this doesn’t mean that Turkey must speak with Armenia from the position of power and push forward preconditions.

“If so, there are countries much more powerful than Turkey in terms of population and economy, and these countries should speak with Turkey from the position of power or the language of preconditions. I think that Turkish authorities and the Turkish people will never adopt such an attitude. And in this way we ourselves don’t accept such approaches/

It will simply be very painful regardless of the fact that these protocols will soon, until spring, be declared null and void by Armenia, since they are meaningless, I think it will be correct for Turkey to refuse its biased stances and the definite policy of supporting Azerbaijan in order to maintain the fragile stability in the region”, he said.

He reminded that in 2016 Turkey was the only country of the world to support the military operations launched by Azerbaijan. “What steps can we take in these conditions. It will be an insult for our people – to take unilateral concessions for establishing relations”, he said.