Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan is investing

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Marriot Hotel in the country’s capital Yerevan city has announced its investment project, Marriot told ARMENPRESS.

“Armenia with its young, but surely developing hospitality and tourism industry presents a great ground for investments.



We’re investing over 5 Million USD over the span of three years in the renovation of one of Yerevan buildings with great architectural and cultural heritage, where the Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan is located.



Our investment is aimed to generate substantial economic activity in the country. Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan with its 14 years of operating in Armenia will further enhance its footprint and help to shape of the modern hospitality industry. We’re motivated to continually challenge the status quo and foresee the changing needs of both the industry and our clients”, Marriot said.