New deal with EU opens prospects for Armenia – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has serious achievements in the bilateral and multilateral relations with European countries, President Sargsyan said in PACE, in response to a question regarding achievements in the Council of Europe.

“In both 2016 and 2017 the committee of ministers of the Council of Europe and the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe have recorded great progress for Armenia in their reports”, the President said.

The president also mentioned an example for the abovementioned. “In 2008, when I was elected as President of Armenia, we had great challenges and had very tense relations with specifically the Council of Europe, and we were even threatened with sanctions. 10 years after this we are already speaking about Armenia’s achievements”, he said.

Speaking about the EU-Armenia relations, the President reminded that 2 months ago Armenia signed a new cooperation deal with the EU, which opens very good prospects for the development of Armenia. “We ourselves consider us Europeans, regardless of whether Europeans consider us such or not. Therefore our cooperation with European countries, European structures stems from our belief, and no one is forcing us”, he said.