It’s high time for settlement of NK conflict - Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. During a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated that it is high time for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be settled.

During his speech the President emphasized that for this it is necessary to strictly maintain the ceasefire regime and realize all previously achieved agreements.

“The resolution must be peaceful and should overcome the deficit of justice. In this issue, I will always be in the first ranks, wherever I will be”, Sargsyan said.

The Armenian President added that the sides must together assume the responsibility of the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict – finding a compromise resolution.

“The ongoing negotiations process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is the only internationally agreed format for the settlement of this conflict. The international community, including the Council of Europe, has numerously expressed support for this format. The commitment assumed by Armenia and Azerbaijan requires the joint efforts of all parties of the conflict. However, Azerbaijan is obviously not ready for this. The 2016 Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh was accompanied by shocking violations of international humanitarian rights against the peaceful population and prisoners of war”, the President said.

According to him, this was a serious blow to the negotiations process, which awakened terrible memories about the Sumgait pogroms. “Unfortunately, at times developments occurred in this assembly also, which didn’t consider the realities which I mentioned – watering the mill of those who aren’t interested in the peaceful resolution of the issue. I call on all members of the assembly to realize what kind of negative consequences careless or biased terming will have on the existing already fragile stability in Artsakh”, President Sargsyan said.

According to the President, under the permanent threat of war Artsakh continues to build democracy and encourage the protection of human rights.

“In all these formulations Armenia will back Artsakh, will consistently protect Artsakh’s interests and rights, will contribute to ensuring the security of Artsakh”, the President said.