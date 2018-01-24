Armenia will consistently work to eradicate corruption disease, says President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Fight against corruption should be a priority at all public and political circles: Armenia has planned a new tool on this direction, President Serzh Sargsyan said during his speech at PACE, reports Armenpress.

“We have adopted a number of laws by which a corruption prevention agency is being created in the country. It will launch this year, and the members of this agency will be elected by the parliament”, the President said.

President Sargsyan added that the Armenian parliament has adopted the Whistleblower Protection Law, as well as the country has criminalized the illicit enrichment.

He assured that Armenia will consistently work in eradicating the corruption disease.