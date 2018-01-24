Armenian President delivers speech in PACE – LIVE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s speech has kicked off in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. After the speech, president Sargsyan will hold a Q&A with the Members of Parliament.

The Armenian President’s meeting with Thorbjørn Jagland – Secretary General of the Council of Europe, has already taken place. It is expected that President Sargsyan will have meetings in Strasbourg with President of the European Court of Human Rights Guido Raimondi, Venice Commission president Gianni Buquicchio and the new PACE president.