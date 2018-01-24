Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgian defense minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on January 24 had a meeting with Georgian defense minister Levan Izoria, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan to the Georgian minister.

The sides exchanged views on the process of actions planned under the military cooperation program between Armenia and Georgia and the further prospective directions, in this context attaching specific importance to the partnership in the military education and military medicine fields.

The Georgian minister expressed satisfaction over the existing military cooperation between the two countries and informed that this year his official visit to Armenia is expected.

The meeting was also attended by Georgian first deputy defense minister, as well as other officials of the Armenian Embassy.