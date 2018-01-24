Almost half of world’s states to attend Francophonie summit in Yerevan – Armenian President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attaches great importance to the upcoming Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in October 2018, stating that it is the culmination of the work of years our country’s diplomacy, the greatest event that Armenia has organized. “We will be able to present Armenia to the whole world, we will do everything possible so that it will succeed. Please, take into account that almost half of the world’s states will visit Yerevan, mainly at the level of heads of states and governments”, the President said in an interview to the French L'Express weekly, reports Armenpress.

According to the President, for Armenia the Francophonie is not only a linguistic community, it’s first of all a community of values built around the vision of civilization which we share with France. “It’s a concept of humanity based on fundamental principles. Moreover, the slogan we have chosen, is the following: “Living Together”. It means respect of fundamental freedoms, social solidarity, peaceful coexistence, equality between men and women, high attention to youth”, Sargsyan said.

The President informed that on the sidelines of the summit a big economic forum will be held which will unite businessmen and French-speaking entrepreneurs who will lay the foundations of the international network of French-speaking employees. “This is a great sign”, Serzh Sargsyan said.