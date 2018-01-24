President Macron with his dynamism and youth inspires hope for development of Armenian- French ties – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan says French President Emmanuel Macron with his dynamism and youth inspires hope for development of relations between the two countries, reports Armenpress.

“25 years have passed since Armenia established diplomatic relations with France which continues deepening. Our peoples are linked with each other by centuries, but these ties became more firm in the recent years in economic, cultural, scientific and educational spheres. The French education is quite represented in our country, starting from kindergarten up to university”, the President said in an interview to the French L'Express weekly.

At the same time, President Sargsyan reminded that France is an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country. “France is a key partner both at bilateral and multilateral platforms. I want to remind that on November 24 Armenia signed a global and enhanced framework agreement with the European Union which offers us new opportunities. The result of this agreement will be the visa liberalization for the Armenian citizens”, the President said.