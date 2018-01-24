Armenia and Iran have stable political dialogue, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia’s relations with Iran with the history of 2 thousand years are vital for our country, reports Armenpress.

“Our political dialogue is stable, the mutual visits are quite regular”, the President said in an interview to the French L'Express weekly.

“I would like to remind that Tehran has always supported the neutral and balanced approach towards the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, although Azerbaijan tries to use a common religious factor. The relations with Iran are of positive nature which once again highlights the fact that Armenia respects its neighbors and their culture”, President Sargsyan said.

Asked whether Armenia is concerned over the Iran nuclear program, the President said the July 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, according to Armenia, is of exceptional constructive nature. “I am happy that France supports this deal which has been clearly stated by President Macron”, Serzh Sargsyan said.