Lydian International’s Amulsar Gold Mine certified under International Cyanide Management Code

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI) announced today that Lydian International’s Amulsar Gold Mine in Armenia has been pre-operationally certified in compliance with the International Cyanide Management Code (Cyanide Code), Armenpress reports citing ICMI website.

ICMI has received and accepted a Detailed Audit Findings Report prepared by an independent professional third-party auditor who evaluated the Amulsar Gold Mine against ICMI's Pre-operational Verification Protocol and found it in compliance with the Cyanide Code's Principles and Practices.

The Amulsar Gold Mine has been conditionally certified and must be audited within one year of its first receipt of cyanide to evaluate its operational compliance with the Cyanide Code. The Amulsar Gold Mine must be re-audited every three years thereafter to evaluate continuing compliance with the Cyanide Code.

The Cyanide Code is a voluntary industry program for companies involved in the production of gold and/or silver using cyanide and companies producing and transporting this cyanide. It was developed under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme by a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee. The Cyanide Code is intended to complement an operation's existing obligation to comply with the applicable laws and regulations of the political jurisdictions in which the operation is located.

ICMI has been established to administer the Cyanide Code, promote its adoption, evaluate its implementation, and manage the certification process. A detailed list of the operations covered by signatory companies' applications, along with the full text of the Cyanide Code and its implementing and administrative documents, are available at www.cyanidecode.org.