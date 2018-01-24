Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan discharged from hospital


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Actor and director Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, who was hospitalized on January 17 in Moscow, has been discharged from hospital, a source told TASS.

“Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has been discharged from the hospital in the evening of January 23. His condition is satisfactory”, the source said.

Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, 82, has been hospitalized in Moscow. Doctors suspected neuralgia, and that the artist had contracted a virus. He has passed a medical examination and other procedures, and fortunately, he has no serious illness.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration