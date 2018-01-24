Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan discharged from hospital

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Actor and director Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, who was hospitalized on January 17 in Moscow, has been discharged from hospital, a source told TASS.

“Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has been discharged from the hospital in the evening of January 23. His condition is satisfactory”, the source said.

Actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, 82, has been hospitalized in Moscow. Doctors suspected neuralgia, and that the artist had contracted a virus. He has passed a medical examination and other procedures, and fortunately, he has no serious illness.